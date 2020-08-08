Anglers can once again fish for walleye on Mille Lacs Lake and use live bait.

The planned walleye fishing closure and live bait restrictions during the month of July were the result of record ice fishing pressure this past winter that resulted in a harvest of almost 30,000 pounds of walleye.

July was selected for the closure because it’s generally the period when warm water temperatures cause the highest rates of hooking mortality. The planned July closure reduces, but does not eliminate, the likelihood of an unplanned closure later in the season.

An unplanned closure would be triggered if the state reaches its share of the safe harvest amount agreed upon by the state and eight Ojibwe nations that have treaty fishing rights on Mille Lacs.

Through July 15, state-licensed anglers had harvested 58,437 pounds of the state’s 87,800-pound walleye allocation for the 2020 season.

Catch-and-release walleye fishing is scheduled to continue through Nov. 30.

More information is available at mndnr.gov.

Waterfowl hunting regulations available

Hunters looking for duck and goose season dates and regulations can find the information they need in the 2020 Minnesota Waterfowl Hunting Regulations handbook, available at on the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources Web site at mndnr.gov and in August wherever DNR licenses are sold.

The early Canada goose season begins Sept. 5, and the regular duck and goose season opens Sept. 26.

The new waterfowl hunting regulations for this year are:

• The sandhill crane bag limit has increased to two per day in the northwest zone.

• The bag limit on scaup will be one per day through Oct. 22 and two per day the remainder of the season.

Waterfowl hunting licenses are on sale and are available at any DNR license agent, by telephone or online.

Online license purchasing reminder

Anyone buying a license online from the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources – especially licenses with application deadlines – should be aware they may need to give themselves some extra time in order to verify their name in the electronic licensing system.

The system requires a customer to enter their first and last name identically to what they have in the licensing system.

