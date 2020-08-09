The Minnesota River basin is blessed with a diverse and amazing selection of waterfalls as rivers and creeks flow off the former upland prairie down into the deep river valley. A presentation on the waterfalls of the Minnesota River Valley is being offered Aug. 15 starting at 7 p.m. at the state park.

By taking a journey with photographs participants will learn about some of the more famous ones like Ramsey Falls and ones a little off the beaten path. Space is limited for this program.

Those who are interested must register by Aug. 14 at 5 p.m.

For more information or register send an e-mail to scott.kudelka@state.mn.us.

Minneopa State Park is located off U.S. Highway 169 and State Highway 68, five miles west of Mankato.

For more information on Minneopa State Park, including a virtual tour of the park, visit the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources Web site at www.dnr.state.mn.us.

A Minnesota State Park pass ($7 daily or $35 yearly) is required to drive into Minneopa State Parks and can be purchased at the park office.

Information is also available by calling Scott Kudelka, Minneopa area naturalist, at (507) 384-8890 or by calling the DNR information center at (651) 296-6157 (888-646-6367 toll free) between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.