Form due by Aug. 18, first class is Aug. 19

Fall Driver’s Education will begin in August this year and not in October.

Students will need to be at least 15 years old by December 31, 2020. Fall Driver’s Education registration forms are due back no later than Tuesday, August 18, at 4:30 p.m. The first class session will be Wednesday, August 19 beginning at 4:30 p.m. and ending at 7:30 p.m. Classes will be Monday through Thursday at those times, and on Fridays from 8 to 11 a.m. There will be 12 sessions in all.

Registration forms are available from Chris Trostad at Highland School. Scan yours and send it to him at christrostad@isd593.org or mail it to Highland School, 801 Central Ave. N. in Crookston, or drop your form at the school.

The fee is $325 and includes classroom instruction and six hours of behind-the-wheel instruction. The fee must be paid on the first day of class; do not send it in beforehand.

If you have any questions reach Trostad at the email address above.