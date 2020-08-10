The National Society of High School Scholars (NSHSS) recently announced that Shelby Aamot of Crookston was selected to become a member of the esteemed organization. The Society recognizes top scholars who have demonstrated outstanding leadership, scholarship and community commitment.

“On behalf of NSHSS, I am honored to recognize the hard work, sacrifice and commitment that Shelby has demonstrated to achieve this exceptional level of academic excellence,” said NSHSS Founder and Chairman Claes Nobel, senior member of the family that established the Nobel Prizes. “Shelby is now a member of a unique community of scholars - a community that represents our very best hope for the future.”

“We are proud to provide lifetime membership to young scholars to support their growth and development,” stated NSHSS President James W. Lewis. “We aim to help students like Shelby build on their academic success by connecting them with unique learning experiences and resources to help prepare them for college and meaningful careers.”

NSHSS members automatically become lifetime members at the time of their initial membership. At each step along the way, from high school to college to career, NSHSS connects outstanding young scholars with the resources they need to develop their strengths and pursue their passions.

Founded in 2002 by James W. Lewis and Claes Nobel, senior member of the family that established the Nobel Prizes, The National Society of High School Scholars recognizes academic excellence at the high school level and helps to advance the goals and aspirations of high-achieving students through unique learning experiences, scholarships, internships, international study and peer networks. Currently there are more than 1,500,000 Society members in over 170 countries.

For more info about NSHSS visit www.nshss.org.