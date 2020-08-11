After spending years discussing the fate of the current courthouse and plans to erect a new courts building, the Redwood County Board of Commissioners voted to put its current plan out for bids this past Tuesday (Aug. 4).

The commissioners met with John McNamara of Wold Architects and Larry Filippi of Contegrity Group, Inc. to talk about the process.

According to McNamara the plan will be to put the bids out as soon as possible with an opening date at the end of August or in early September.

Currently, the estimate for the project is in the $10 million range, and, McNamara added, the bids include the option to start the work yet this fall or in the spring.

How the bids come in will not only determine the fate of this plan but also when, if the bid is approved, the work will begin.

“We need to move this project forward,” said Jim Salfer, county commissioner.

The board was reminded that even though it has put this project out for bids that does not guarantee that the project is going to happen.

It could reject all of the bids and go back to the drawing board.

However, Lon Walling, county commissioner, reminded the board that several years ago the county board rejected a bid for the courthouse work, and since then the cost of the project has nearly doubled. In other action during its meeting, the county board:

• Approved an application from Tim Wertish of Redwood Auto Sales to rezone a piece of property from agricultural to highway service business.

• Approved a conditional use permit for Tyler Domeier for a dog training kennel located in Delhi Township.

• Approved the purchase of a PavMaster tow type tailgate paver in the amount of $54,420.

• Accepted a voting equipment grant agreement for assistive voting devices in the amount of $7,911.

• Accepted the county veterans service office operational enhancement grant in the amount of $7,500.