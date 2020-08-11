Anyone who has driven past the Redwood Valley schools campus in Redwood Falls will notice things look a little different these days.

The bus loop has been upgraded to concrete, and during its July 27 meeting, the Redwood Area Board of Education heard that the project was very nearly complete.

According to John McNamara of Wold Architects, there were just a few minor things that needed to be accomplished, adding that the project included change orders that added $25,464 to the overall cost.

The first change was to replace approximately 43 linear feet of curb and gutter along the loop. The need was identified when the existing asphalt was removed. The cost for the curb and gutter was $2,580.

The second change order was for the addition of three speed bumps at a cost of $22,884.

According to McNamara the total project cost is $387,500.

In other action during its meeting the school board:

• Established the annual salary of school board members at $600 with an additional $20 per meeting for attending committee meetings. An added $300 per year for the board chair was also approved.

• Approved a cooperative sponsorship with Red Rock Central, Wabasso, Cedar Mountain and Springfield for the gymnastics program.

• Approved the employment of Damian Dagel as speech coach at a salary of $2,016.

• Approved the employment of Virgil Felt as equipment manager at a salary of $4,171 and as scoreboard/video board supervisor at a salary of $5,920.

• Approved the employment of Virgil Felt as speech and video production teacher for the 2020-21 school year at a salary of $62,300.

• Approved the employment of Shandra Bavier as a full-time middle-school/high-school social worker at a salary of $48,000.

• Accepted the resignation of Virgil Felt as speech coach effective as of March 10, 2020 and speech and video production teacher at the conclusion of the 2020-21 school year; Lindy Kaden from her role as an ECFE assistant and Amelia Zamora Nelson from her role as a SACC program assistant.