It's election season!

At the close of the filing period on Tuesday, Aug. 11, the candidates for School Board stood as reported last week. Darla Remus and Joleen Dittbenner had filed for re-election. No other candidates filed for the three positions which are on the ballot in the Nov. 3 election. (Write-in, anyone?)

The opposite is true for the City Council positions up for election, with races in all three positions on the ballot.

Filing for Mayor: Wayne Pelzel (incumbent) and Andrew Kelton.

Filing for Ward 1 Councilor: Joann Schmidt (incumbent) and Scott Krzmarzick.

Filing for Ward 2 Councilor: Rajeana Wick, Christina Andres, Charles Forster, and Crystal Uys. This position is currently held by Larry Braun, who did not file for re-election.

The Herald-Dispatch will feature the candidates in a future issue of the newspaper. With more voters perhaps voting by absentee ballot this fall, the article on the candidates will appear earlier in the fall than it might have in the past.