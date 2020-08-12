While results from the Aug. 11 primary election are still unofficial until canvassed, the Minnesota Secretary of State’s office Web site has posted results from several races with local implications.

In the Minnesota House District 16B race on the Republican side, incumbent Paul Torkelson, who was being opposed by Tamara Houle, received 2,574 votes (78 percent), with Houle receiving 694 votes.

In Congressional District 7, Michelle Fischbach received the majority of the Republican votes cast – 24,637, and she will face Collin Peterson, who as the DFL candidate, received 25,307 votes (75 percent).

A breakdown of local results will be published in the coming days.