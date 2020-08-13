The annual Cracker Days celebration in Wanda is being held Aug. 14-16. This year’s schedule is full of activities for everyone.

Beginning this Friday (Aug. 14) there will be a classic tractors show located in the Vogel lot, next to the Wanda Schoo Park. All makes and models are welcome, both shiny and rustic. For more information contact Giles “Pickle” Riley by calling (507) 752-7040.

Sat., Aug. 15

• There will be another classic tractor show at the Vogel lot beginning at 7 a.m.

• Sand volleyball at Schoo Park with registration beginning at 7:45 a.m. and tournaments starting at 8 a.m. Contact Terry Jenniges at (507) 530-0075 for more info. There are four and six person teams.

• Men’s softball at Schoo Park beginning at 9 a.m. This is the Landon Evans Memorial softball tournament and is held over two days. Contact Kirk Beermann at (507) 360-1984 for more info.

• Cornhole tournament: Registration begins at 10 a.m., and the first bags will be thrown at 11 a.m. The cost is $20 per team with a 100 percent payback to the top three teams. The tournament is double elimination. Minimum 10 teams. The tournament will be located next to the Wanda Softball Field. If you have questions and/or want to pre-register, please e-mail Emily Berg at emilycberg79@gmail.com.

• Food, beer and concessions

• Music by Hammertyme Band located on Main Street from 4-6 p.m. playing a variety of music from the 1930s to 1990s.

• The Wanda 333 Club annual “End of the Year” Banquet party will be held at the Wanda Legion and on Main Street. This event is for ticket holders and paid adult guests only. Social/Happy hour begins at 5 p.m. with dinner at 6 p.m. catered by Tommy’s Central Street Steakhouse of Springfield. There will be indoor/outdoor, drive through and to-go meals available. Simply watch for the signs.

• 8 p.m. there will be a street dance by DJ Bob who will be welcoming karaoke singers.

Sun., Aug. 16

• The classic tractor show will continue at Schoo Park beginning at 7 a.m.

• From 8-11 a.m. there will be a pancake breakfast at the Wanda Legion sponsored by Wanda American Legion and Wanda Sons of the American Legion. If anyone is interested in volunteering contact Tom Schilling at (507) 327-8509.

•At noon there will be a tractor parade through Wanda. Separate groups will travel to Lamberton and Wabasso.

All are invited to attend.