Minnesota's Primary Election was held on Tuesday. Although official results will not be available until later this week due to the counting of a large number of absentee ballots, unofficial results have been posted on the Secretary of State's website.

Early results from Chippewa County for U.S. Senator, DFL, show that Tina Smith handily defeated her challengers by tallying 86.58 percent of the vote. Smith also got the nod at the state level by capturing 85.05 percent of the vote.

On the Republican side, Jason Lewis outdistanced his rivals with 75.14 percent of the vote in Chippewa County. Lewis also received 70.85 percent of the vote at the state level.

In the race for U.S. Representative District 7, incumbent Collin Peterson received 77.61 percent of the vote in Chippewa county, and received 75.61 percent of the vote at the state level.

For the Republicans, Michelle Fischbach received 65.82 percent of the vote in Chippewa County, and 59.32 percent of the vote at the state level.

In the primary battle for State Representative District 17A, DFL candidate Ben Dolan received 83.38 percent of the votes in Chippewa County.

Republican incumbent Tim Miller ran unopposed and garnered 100 percent of the vote.

In a tight race for Chippewa County Commissioner, District 2, Candice Jaenisch received 39.69 percent of the vote, Jeff Lopez received 32.22 percent of the vote, and Brian Harguth received 28.09 percent of the vote