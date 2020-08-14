Meet the candidates in Sleepy Eye around 3:30 p.m. at Haala Industries parking lot.

Jason Lewis, U.S. Senate candidate, will join other area Republican candidates, Congressman

Jim Hagedorn, State Representative Paul Torkelson and State Senator Gary Dahms, for the Brown County Republican FUN Raiser event on Saturday, August 15. The day's events start at the

New Ulm Event Center (301 20th Street South) at 1 p.m. with a Hagedorn for Congress outdoor barbecue, along with a Classic Car Showcase featuring vintage vehicles. Car enthusiasts are invited to just show-up, show-off and have fun. A Car Caravan across the county will begin around 2:30 p.m., for a quick cruise through New Ulm, and then head west to Sleepy Eye. Anticipated arrival time at the

Haala Industries parking lot is 3:30 p.m. The entourage will continue on to Riverside Park – Shelter #3 in Springfield with a 5 p.m. arrival.

The candidates will address the crowd at all three locations. Timing updates will be posted on the Brown County Republicans Facebook page. All events will be held outdoors; social distancing requested.

People are invited to Join for the entire journey – or just one stop. All are welcome to meet and greet the

Republican candidates.