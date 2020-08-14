The Sacred Heart Area Historical Society is offering a tour of Vicksburg, Renville County’s “ghost town,” this Saturday (Aug. 15).

The tour begins at 10 a.m. at the park shelter. The park is located 10 miles south of U.S. Highway 212 or seven miles north of Minnesota Highway 19 on CSAH 6 and has two entrances – one from the north off of the Sioux Trail and one from CSAH 6.

The tour leader will guide participants through the area and tell about the Vicksburg school, church, cemetery, ferry and businesses that existed in the late 1800s.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, participants are asked to ride with family to each of the sites.

The group will return to the shelter at noon for a free box lunch.

There is no cost to attend, but reservations are requested.

To learn more or to register for this event, call (320) 765-2274 or send an e-mail to shahs@hcinet.net.