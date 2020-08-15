50 years ago

August 1970

• Two Morton brothers – James and Ben Sullivan – both injured their hands in separate farm accidents an hour and a half apart. James ended up with a broken finger when he caught his hand in a grain auger around 9 a.m., and Ben fractured several bones of his left hand in a baler around 10:30 a.m.

• The Chrysler-Plymouth corporation presented Ruby Druck of Redwood Falls with the Distinguished Dealer Award for having the longest continuously owned dealership in Minnesota, having sold Chryslers in Redwood since 1924.

• By coincidence, three movies starring Clint Eastwood all happened to be playing at Redwood’s two theaters at the same time: Paint Your Wagon, Two Mules for Sister Sarah, and a re-release of The Good, The Bad, and The Ugly.

• A new dress code at Wabasso Public School allowed girls to wear flare pants or pant-skirts but not shorts or bermudas.

• The Redwood Falls City Council voted to ban burning leaves and garbage within city limits as of Dec. 1, 1970.

• The city council heard complaints that some busybody was taking it upon him/herself to lock up the city tennis courts by the football stadium to keep people out.

25 years ago

August 1995

• People who work at newspaper offices are used to getting occasional odd phone calls from people wanting to know stuff. Gazette publisher Rick Peterson noted he had just received the strangest request yet: a reader called in wanting to know if anyone at the Gazette knew the name of the president of the Hair Club for Men. (Note for future reference: Sy Sperling.)

• Area veterans reminisced about where they were when they heard Japan had surrendered to officially end World War II 50 years earlier. Two of the veterans interviewed said dropping the atomic bombs was justified, while one non-veteran disagreed.

• The Redwood Falls City Council approved a proposal to add on a $1.5 million new section to the Redwood Falls Hospital to house the ACMC clinic.

10 years ago

August 2010

• The “reverse-arch” swayback bridge in Ramsey Park, possibly the only one of its kind in the world, was the subject of a special documentary sponsored by the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

• RVHS sophomore Dalton Magers, 15, advanced to the national go-kart competition for the third year in a row.

• For his Eagle Scout project, Boy Scout Sam Edwards built and set up more than a dozen bird houses beside the bike trail near the Redwood Valley Environmental Learning Center.