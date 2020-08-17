During the current pandemic due to the COVID-19 virus, individuals and families have faced numerous new struggles when it comes to making ends meet, and that includes security regarding food. On Wed., Aug. 19 there will be another food distribution event for those in need of food assistance, which will once again take place at the Chippewa County Fairgrounds.

The event will start at 2 p.m. and go until 4 p.m., and is again being hosted by Prairie Five, the Chippewa County Food Shelf, and Second Harvest Heartland, with food provided through the COVID Food Assistance Program (CFAP).

CFAP provides assistance to agricultural producers and channels food to communities, food banks, tribal, faith-based organizations, as well as other non-profits.

“This is a resource for the whole community and especially those needing a little extra help right now,” said Angela Nissen, Outreach Director at Prairie Five. “If you are one of the many experiencing unexpected hardships due to the coronavirus crisis, you are most welcome to participate in this program and learn more about other food resources available for people in this area.”

According to Nissen, this distribution event will be formatted the same way as the previous one that took place in June. However, Nissen said, they will have less product to give out this time around.

“Second Harvest was sending product to serve 700 households in June, and this round will be product to serve 500 households.”

She also said that the need for food shelf service has remained about the same since the food shelf began their curbside service, and calling to make an appointment ahead of time went into effect.

Pre-packed boxes of produce, dairy, and meat will once again be distributed through curbside pickup at the fairgrounds, and the food will be loaded by volunteers who will be ensuring social distancing measures are being taken.

“No registration or paperwork is necessary, and only basic demographic information will be asked of participants; such as the ages of the individuals in each household. No names, addresses, or other identifying information will be asked.

“There is a limit of two households per car,” Nissen continued, “and both households must be present to receive food. Watch for signs on where to enter the distribution line.”

The food shelf and Prairie Five are looking for volunteers to help the day of the distribution. Those interested can contact Nissen at (320) 269-6578.

“And we are always accepting donations to the food shelf!” Nissen said.