Lennox provides essential HVAC equipment to frontline workers amid COVID-19 pandemic

Lennox International is accepting nominations for its “Feel The Love” program through August 31, which is expanding its focus this year to bring hope and support to medical professionals, essential workers and those on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic. Lennox and its dealers understand these are uniquely challenging times and look forward to benefiting the brave workforce who continues to serve the community every day.

For the past 10 years, Lennox’ Feel The Love program has installed heating or cooling equipment at no cost in U.S. and Canadian homes to help those facing physical, mental or social disabilities, financial challenges or job loss. Military and community service are also key factors for choosing HVAC recipients, and this year, Lennox is dedicating even more of its resources to benefit first responders and those keeping us safe during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“As an essential business, it is our honor to provide equipment and services to individuals and families impacted by crises and circumstance,” said Stephanie Bond, Director of Marketing at Lennox Residential. “The spirit of Feel The Love is particularly vital this year as the shockwaves of the COVID-19 pandemic reverberate throughout the world, affecting our health and economic stability, and of those we love. We, along with our dealers, are committed to working together to support the local heroes and frontline workers that continuously make courageous sacrifices for their communities.”

With an eye toward a more hopeful future, Lennox will supply new high-efficiency heating or cooling equipment for selected nominees during Feel The Love Weekend, October 8 – 11, 2020. As dealers eagerly give back to deserving homeowners, Lennox continues to recommend following Centers for Disease Control (CDC)-approved guidelines to ensure everyone stays safe during installations.

Since the inception of Feel The Love in 2009, Lennox and its dealers have completed over 1,000 installations for households throughout North America, with 230 of those occurring last year. In 2020, new challenges to our ways of working and living have us spending more minutes at home, closer to what matters most to us. Lennox and its dealers wants homeowners to enjoy the little moments they have at home right now in perfect comfort, starting with the air they breathe.

Lennox encourages individuals and local organizations across the United States and Canada to nominate deserving families and neighbors in need of a safer, more comfortable home, especially as people spend more time indoors. To nominate a member of your community, visit FeelTheLove.com.



About Feel The LoveTM

Since 2009, Feel The Love (formally known as Heat U.P.) has been a key program for Lennox Residential to give back to its communities. Culminating in Feel The Love Day every October, Lennox partners with HVAC installers and local community members in the United States and portions of Canada to deliver units at no cost to people who consistently put others before themselves and need a helping hand. For more information about how Lennox is bringing perfect air to deserving households across the United States and Canada, visit FeelTheLove.com.



About Lennox Residential

Lennox Residential, a division of Lennox International Inc. (NYSE: LII), is in constant pursuit of perfect air because we believe everyone deserves it. Whatever your version of perfect is, we can help make it happen. Offering some of the quietest and most efficient units on the market, the first ultra-low emissions furnace, and hospital-grade air filtration, Lennox has a history of designing innovative heating, cooling and indoor air quality products. Lennox’ approach to product design has earned it more Dealer Design awards than its competitors combined and multiple ENERGY STAR Most Efficient certifications. Lennox is a proud contributor to its communities, investing in the future of the HVAC industry and giving back through its corporate social responsibility program, Feel The Love. For more information about how Lennox is redefining air, visit Lennox.com/Residential.