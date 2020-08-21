District 16A State Rep. Chris Swedzinski, of Ghent, said he is pleased the Minnesota legislature recently approved a bill providing relief for organizations that provide day services for adults with permanent disabilities.

Specifically, the bill provides approximately $30 million in grants in order to help these organizations mitigate damages suffered due to COVID-19 restrictions.

It appropriates $20 million for retention grants to home- and community-based providers. It also provides $10 million for public health grants.

“These community-based programs really do fill a need to help support those in local communities who have disabilities,” Swedzinski said. “These dollars will really go a long way to help support them so, at the end of the COVID issue we are having right now, these programs will still exist for people who need them.”

Upon approval by the governor, there is a Sept. 15 application deadline for retention grants and public health grants that will be available through 2020. For more information, call (651) 431-2000.