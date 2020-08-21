Karen Baldwin, 54, of Montevideo, died Thursday, August 13 at Home Front Assisted Living. Funeral services were held on Tuesday, August 18 at 1 p.m. at the Wing-Bain Funeral Home Chapel in Montevideo.

Arrangements were with the Wing-Bain Funeral Home for Karen Baldwin.

Karen Jean Baldwin was born February 12, 1966, the daughter of Roger and Kay Gustafson in Montevideo. She was baptized and confirmed at Our Saviors Lutheran Church. She attended school in Montevideo and graduated from the Montevideo High School in 1984. She attended Granite Falls Vo-Tech and graduated with a Secretarial Degree. Karen worked for Schwan's in Marshall for 21 years.

She was united in marriage to Christopher Baldwin on June 8, 1985. To this union two children were born, Jacob and Kassie.

Karen loved to ride her Harley, enjoyed her crafts and her dogs. She was very compassionate towards animals and loved rock music, attending live concerts with family and friends.

Karen passed away on Thursday, August 13, 2020, at Home Front Assisted Living in Montevideo. She was 54 years of age.

She is survived by her children: Jacob (Bailey) Baldwin of Maynard and Kassie (fiancé Steve Haala) of Sleepy Eye; parents Roger and Kay Gustafson of Montevideo; six grandchildren: Benjamin Baldwin, Mason McDougal, Addison Anspach, Rylee, Devyn and Kayse Haala; siblings: Rodney (Lori) Gustafson of Big Stone City, S.D. and Keith (Julie) Gustafson of Dayton; her best friend Jane Coil and her dog Lucky.

She was preceded in death by her close friend Luverne Johnson and her dog Gordo.