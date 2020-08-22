Scott Salfer joined the staff at First Security Agency earlier this summer.

Scott Salfer joined the staff at First Security Agency earlier this summer. After a couple of weeks of studying and taking exams, Salfer is now a licensed insurance agent.

“I sell property, casualty, life and health policies,” he said. “Everyone here has been helpful. The level of experience at First Security Agency is great.”

Salfer said he is friends with Mike Petersen and Jeff Pietig and learned about the position at the agency through them. “It seemed like a good fit,” he said. “In my former position as Service Manager at SouthPoint I enjoyed working with people and that carries over here.”

Salfer is a graduate of Bemidji State with a degree in Sports Business. While the “Sports” part didn’t work out, he is glad to have the general business education.

Scott and his wife Abby got married a year ago in June. Abby likes her job at Mark Thomas Co. and the couple loves living in Sleepy Eye. “I like being involved in the community,” he said. (Sign him up!)