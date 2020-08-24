The Minnesota State Patrol says a Thief River Falls man fell asleep behind the wheel of his pickup in Polk County early Saturday evening, Aug. 22, and sideswiped a semi tractor-trailer.

The State Patrol says Gunnar Mark Aune, 18, suffered non life-threatening injuries and was transported to the hospital.

The call came in at 5:43 p.m. Aug. 22 on Minnesota Highway 32 and 300th St. SE in Polk County. Aune was northbound in a 2007 Chevrolet Silverado when he fell asleep, sideswiping a southbound 2007 Mack 600 driven by Chad Norman Tretter, 39, of Red Lake Falls. Tretter was not hurt.

Both drivers were wearing their seat belts, and alcohol was not a factor in the crash.