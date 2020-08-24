The Northwest Research and Outreach Center’s annual Crops and Soils Day has been moved to an online event in 2020.

Visit nwroc.umn.edu to watch videos showcasing the spectrum of research going on at the NWROC.

NWROC Director of Operations Albert Sims explains:

“COVID-19 has changed the way we’re interacting with each other and our stakeholders,” Sims said. “Nevertheless, NWROC is still fulfilling our research and outreach mission to supply timely and valuable information to the agriculture community of NW Minnesota and the broader state and region.”

Crops and Soils Day video topics include:

·Conservation drainage research

·Rye variety trials

·Do blackbirds have a preference between 2- and 6-row barley

·Search for resistance: Bacterial leaf streak of barley

·Resistance to Fusarium head blight in barley

·Fall vs. spring urea in Minnesota

·Management of Rhizoctonia in sugarbeet

·Spray application via drone

·Colorado potato beetle research

·Net blotch fungicide trial

·A new approach to managing white mold in Minnesota soybean

All are encouraged to visit nwroc.umn.edu to learn about the research work going on at the Northwest Research and Outreach Center (NWROC) in Crookston.

The researchers featured in each video will answer questions about their projects via phone or email.

Contact Maureen Aubol at aubo0002@umn.edu or 218.281.8602 with questions.