The Redwood Valley girls tennis and the boys and girls cross country teams will begin play this week after a week of practice.

The Cardinal girls tennis team opens up at Pipestone Area Tuesday (Aug. 25) and will travel to St. James Thursday (Aug. 27) before returning home to face St. James in its home opener Aug. 31.

The Cardinal Cross Country teams will travel to Marshall this Thursday (Aug. 27) to face the Tigers and Worthington (only three teams are allowed at each meet). They will host the annual food shelf run Saturday (Aug. 29) and then travel to Worthington Sept. 3.

The Cards first of two home meets will be held Sept. 10 against Marshall and Luverne.