In an effort to better serve the public, Redwood County developed a plan to install a drive-up window on the south side of the county government center which is located on Mill Street in Redwood Falls.

The window will allow for transactions to occur related to the license center department.

In order to move forward with the plan for the drive-up window, the county needed to receive a conditional use permit from the City of Redwood Falls.

Tim Hanna, Redwood Falls zoning administrator, presented the conditional use permit request to the city council during its Aug. 18 meeting. The council approved the request.

According to Hanna, the alley where the traffic will be traveling is a public right of way, and typically requests of this nature when it is for private use have been denied.

However, due to the fact that this is a public entity seeking the permit, and the request is offering a service to the public the request was recommended for approval by the planning commission.

One of the conditions that will be required as part of the permit is that traffic that utilizes the drive-up window must be directed to exit through the south parking lot and onto Fifth Street.

While the initial intent of the installation of the drive-up window is intended to address concerns related to CIVOD-19, the service will be offered long-term.

In other action during its meeting, the city council:

• Approved a conditional use permit for Rio Nutrition on Northwood Drive. The request was to construct a perimeter electric fence on properties that would then be established as pasture for cattle. The cattle would be used on the site for animal testing, which was explained as using the cattle for feed and nutrition testing.

In addition to approving the conditional use permit, the city council also approved a right of way agreement, as the request includes the use of a portion of Northwood Drive that has not yet been developed.

• Approved a request from the public utilities department to have Bolton and Menk provide professional services to address issues related to the road that provides access to the power plant. According to Chuck Heins, public utilities superintendent, the flume that provides water from Lake Redwood to the power plant began leaking, and the ground along the roadway began sliding away.

The issue was compounded by heavy rains in the area. Heins said the professional services provided will address finding a way to stabilize the roadway and find a way to prevent it from happening in the future. A rough estimate for the project is $750,000, and Heins said he has dedicated $1 million in his budget for the project.

• Approved a request to have AID ELECTRIC of Blaine install the electrical vehicle charging stations at the RACC at a cost of $19,585.