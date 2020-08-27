On Friday night, the St. James School Board met virtually to adopt a series of policies, including a policy to adopt the hybrid learning model for all St. James Public Schools students.

"WHEREAS, based upon the collective consideration of these factors, the Superintendent has recommended to the School Board that the Hybrid Learning Model will be the base Learning Model to be implemented at the commencement of the 2020-2021 school year," read the policy. "The Superintendent is hereby directed to implement the following base Learning Model to open the 2020-2021 school year: a Hybrid Learning Model for Grades preK-12, as referenced in the Reopening St. James Schools document."

The school board passed the vote 4-0 with little discussion.

The administration backed the decision made by the school board:

"Hybrid Learning, with our 7th-12th graders in school two days each week and connecting into the classroom virtually the other three days, seems to be the best way to directly connect with students but yet keep them moving on a yearlong curriculum," said St. James Middle School/High School Principal Karla Beck in an email. "Last spring's passive attendance in Distance Learning will not be repeated in this year's experience."

"First and foremost without the health and safety pieces implemented this summer, we would have the opportunity to welcome our students back in our hybrid model," said Northside Principal Liam Dawson via email. "We are excited and look forward to welcoming all of our K-5 students to Northside to begin the school year. The Northside Planning Team was integral in brainstorming, creating, and forming Northside’s reopening plans in conjunction with the work done by the district advisory committee. So a huge thank you goes out to all of those involved in that process."

"The district advisory council did a great job working together to create our plan," emailed Superintendent Steve Heil. "We used all the up-to-date data and guidance and had in-depth conversations about the health and safety of our students and staff while considering our student needs. The county-wide data of the 14-day number and the safety factors put in place helped the advisory council support the decision to go hybrid for the start of the school year. I think this is a testament to the planning the entire group put into the reopening document."

The board also passed mask policies for the district.

The board did table a policy regarding student dress and appearance due to wording in the policy.

"To me, it sounded like it was only talking about females," said Michelle Mohlenbrock. "I thought it should pertain to both genders."

The policy included such phrases as "skimpy tank tops" and "short shorts."

The school board will next meet on September 14th.

Other items:



- Approve first read of policy153- student promotion, retention, and program design, a new policy

- Approve first read of policy 522- Title IX sex nondiscrimination policy, grievance procedure, and process, due to substantive and legal reference changes

- Approve athletic coaching MOU: coaches salaries for the 2020-2021 school year

- Approve a leave of absence request for Laurie Wolle for the 20-21 school year