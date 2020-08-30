We want Letters to the Editor.

Every newspaper wants letters, including the Herald-Dispatch. And boy, did we get letters these last few weeks — and they were mostly way too long. Last week I was going to include a warning that long letters were over — but the letters were so long I didn’t have space to fit that in!

So, please send letters. Read the policy printed below. Keep in mind that sometimes less is more (I’m referring to words). Make sure your statements are true. Make sure your opinions are stated as such. We can’t print untruths or libel. If I think something might not be true, I will check and talk to the letter writer before making any edits.

What kind of memories does the first day of school bring to you?

When I was in grade school we didn’t find out who our teacher and classmates would be until we showed up on that first day. That made the day much more exciting and eagerly anticipated. It never mattered to me who my teacher was — I loved them all, kind or scary, they were the people I aspired to be.

My fifth grade teacher, Mrs. Cunningham, had me demonstrate a long division problem on the blackboard. That’s when I decided I would be a math teacher one day.

Then I had kids — before I went back to college to finish my degree. It turned out helping them with math was a bit frustrating. So I switched to Business and English.

Teachers have my greatest admiration for the wonderful work they do with our kids.