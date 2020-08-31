The United Community Action Partnership (UCAP) has been awarded $1.6 million to help families who are struggling to meet their housing related payments through the Minnesota COVID-19 Housing Assistance Program (CHAP).

“CHAP funds can be used for rent, mortgage, utilities, mobile home lot rent and mobile home payments,” said Angela Larson, UCAP’s family services director. “We encourage anyone who is behind on their housing related payments to apply as income eligibility guidelines for this program are higher than they have been in the past.”

UCAP is one of the local administrators working with families who reside in Cottonwood, Jackson, Kandiyohi, Lincoln, Lyon, McLeod, Meeker, Murray, Nobles, Pipestone, Redwood, Renville and Rock counties.

“CHAP funds need to be spent by Dec. 30, 2020,” said Larson, “so our staff are ready to help assist households in need.”

For more information about CHAP and to about other resources, call (507) 637-2187.

An online application is available at www.housinghelpmn.org.

If families in UCAP’s service area use the online application, scroll to Southwest Minnesota and click on the United Community Action Partnership line.

If needed, UCAP staff can help families walk through the process.

