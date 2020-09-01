Firearms and muzzle loader hunters who want to harvest antlerless deer in a deer permit area designated as lottery this hunting season are reminded they must purchase their license by Sept. 10.

Hunters who purchase their license before this date are automatically entered into the lottery for the deer permit area or special hunt area they declare.

No application is needed to take antlerless deer in permit areas with hunter choice, managed, intensive or unlimited antlerless designations.

Hunters who want to participate in special firearm or muzzle loader deer hunts also need to apply for permits that are issued through a lottery, and that application deadline is also Sept. 10.

More information about designations and regulations for deer permit areas, as well as details about special hunt opportunities, is available on the DNR Web site at mndnr.gov and in the 2020 “Minnesota Hunting and Trapping Regulations” handbook.

– Image courtesy of the Internet Public Domain