Families in the Redwood Area School District are invited to attend the back to school night events that are taking place at their child(ren)’s respective school(s).

The event is being held this coming Wednesday (Sept. 2) at Reede Gray Elementary School, Redwood Valley Middle School and Redwood Valley High School.

The open house at Reede Gray is being held from 3:30 until 7:30 p.m., with the RVMS open house being held from 4-8 p.m. The RVHS open house is from 6-8 p.m.

Additional information regarding the back to school open houses is available on the school district’s Web site at www.redwoodareaschools.com.