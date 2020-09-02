Marlene Ridens died Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at Luther Haven Nursing Home in Montevideo at the age of 85.

A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, September 12, 2020 from 1 to 4 p.m. at the American Legion in Montevideo. Social distancing and masks are required.

Anna Marlene (Hegg) Ridens was born February 9, 1935 at Thief River Falls, the daughter of Tosten Perry and Martha (Hjelle) Hegg. She grew up in Milan and moved with her family to Montevideo in 1948 where she graduated from high school in 1953. She attended school at Augsburg College in Minneapolis. She was united in marriage with Clifton Ridens at Trinity Lutheran Church in Montevideo in 1956. Together they had five children: Richard, Ronald, Renee, Robin, and Rachel. Clifton was in the Air Force and the family moved with his military service. Clifton died in 1971 and the family moved back to Montevideo.

Marlene was involved in the Chippewa County Historical Society, Pioneer Village and made lefsa and krumkaka at Swenson Farm event for many years. Marlene would start making lefsa and krumkaka before Thanksgiving and would gift them to friends and family throughout the holiday season. If she knew you, you were probably left a package of each. She also enjoyed researching genealogy studies and her Norwegian heritage. She would translate and type up letters from distant relatives, enough of them to fill binders.

She is survived by three daughters: Renee (Tim Louwagie) Sandven, Robin (Kent) Sunderland, and Rachel (Keith) Ridens-Nelson; grandchildren: Jesse Ridens, Tarl (CiCi) Ridens, Heather Fifer, Christopher and Ryan Sandven, Braxton, Nicholas, and Brianna Anderson, Ashley (Charles) Melendez, and Josh (Bethany) Ridens-Nelson; 11 great-grandchildren; a sister, Elaine Erickson; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Preceding her in death were her parents; her husband, Clifton; her special friend, Ray Sparby; two sons: Richard and Ronald; three grandchildren; one great-grandchild; and a sister, Lorraine Knight.

Anderson-TeBeest Funeral Home of Montevideo is in charge of the funeral arrangements.