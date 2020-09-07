It was a nice Thursday afternoon for the Redwood Valley girls cross country team as they finished in first place at the Worthington Triangular held at Prairie View Golf Club Sept. 3.

The Cardinal girls finished with 29 team points to place ahead of second-place Pipestone Area (37) and Worthington (55).

Catherine Buffie and Payton Schueller finished second and third respectively for the Cards with times of 21:53 and 22:00.

McKenna Flinn (23:00) was sixth overall, and Olivia Stoterau (23:02) was seventh. Aubree Hicks (23:39) placed 11th, and Rachel Huhnerkoch (25:09) was 17th.

The Cardinal JV finished second to Worthington, as Ella Fuhr (26:49) led the way with a second-place finish, Cassie Omtvedt (27:06) was fourth, Ari Shaw-Kerkhoff (27:52) seventh, Aubrie Milhausen (31:20) was 15th and Ashlee Schueller (33:02) 16th.

Ellie Nelson, Madi Munsell and Tristyn Wolner finished second, third and fourth respectively for the junior high girls. Addie Thomes was 10th, Betsy Joyce 12th, Piper Rigge 13th, Lauren Miller 14th, Gracelyn Malecek 15th and Kaedee Okins 17th for the Cards.

The Cardinal boys, meanwhile, finished in second place to Worthington (32-44). Jayson Peyerl (16:33) was second and Mason Clark (17:00) third to pace the Cards. Camden Cilek (17:54) earned a seventh place finish, Skyler Sherbon (19:05) was 13th, Cohen Frank (19:42) was 20th, Daniel Haen (20:05) 21st and Lucas Elmer (20:36) 23rd.

Jack Frank (21:54) led the way for the Cardinal JV that finished third, Aidan Koplin was 20th, Cameron Seaman 22nd, Levi Stoneberg 25th, Kody Robinson 29th and Mason Bawden 32nd.

Will Ahrens earned a first-place finish to lead the junior high boys. Kilen Cilek was third, and Landyn Nordby placed sixth. Aidan Salmon, Tevin Sivixay, Alex Beavers Owen Horejsi and Martin Kaden rounded things out for the Cards.