The Sleepy Eye Knights Cross Country team is a co-op with St. Mary’s, Sleepy Eye Public and New Ulm Cathedral high schools. St. Mary’s is the co-op host. Coach Lisa Hagen said this cross country season will be very different from past seasons.

Hagen said, “We have a shortened season, seven meets, with smaller meets. Each meet will have only two to three teams competing and all of the meets are close to home — three of the seven are home meets.”

Most of the team’s runners are returning from last year, with a few new additions.

Top returning runners are Nate Filszar, Joshua Hagen and Clare Fischer.

Coach’s comments: Joshua had an impressive one mile time trial this spring, so I’m excited to see what he can do on the cross country course. Nate and Joshua push each other, so they will be able to encourage each other to reach the next level. I hope to see both boys around 17:30 this fall.

Clare is a strong and determined athlete — she went to state last year and has a strong chance at a repeat performance. I believe she can shave off 20 more seconds and really move up in the section and state. Her sister Teresa is joining us this year and I hope she enjoys the sport and the family atmosphere on our team.

Eighth grader, Noah Christensen, is an up and coming new boy. Keep an eye on him, his paces at practice and his determination show immense promise.

Despite COVID-19, our team came into the season in great spirits and very supportive of each other. It’s a blessing to have such a great group of athletes to work with.

Cross Country meets, all with 4:30 p.m. start:

Sept. 10, Sleepy Eye golf course

Sept. 17, at Wabasso

Sept. 21, at Springfield

Sept. 24, Eagles Park, Sleepy Eye

Sept. 28, Sleepy Eye golf course

Oct. 1, at Springfield

Oct. 8, at GFW

Spectators are welcome. Guidelines are to socially distance. The finish line, starting line, and team camps are restricted to runners and coaches.

“Come and cheer on our athletes!” said Hagen.