Matt Johnson took down some heavy hitters to claim the 2020 club championship recently at the Redwood Falls Golf Club.

Johnson – a wily vet – took down Dean Wilson in the semifinals of the match-play event after surviving an 11-hole battle with John Jenniges in the quarterfinals.

In the championship he met up with Eric Anderson and would sink a five footer on the closing whole to win 1-up.

Anderson had defeated Jason Balko 5&4 in the quarterfinals and Dean Hengel in the semifinals.

Deb Suedbeck claimed the women’s title followed by Kathy Mainer, Nancy Hansen and Linda Sommers.

Steve Suedbeck was the winner in the Master’s Flight, and Greg Ward captured the first flight over Jamie Haas.

Aidan Robish claimed the boys junior title, and Julian Brown was the girls junior winner.