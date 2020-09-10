At Monday's Godahl Day event, Barbara Craig was crowned Godahl Day Queen, continuing a family tradition that started with her late mother.

"It's really important because my mom was it, and my sister was it," said Craig. "My mom passed away when I was really young. I think my mom would be happy, and proud that I achieved this."

In an additional twist, last year's winner, Mya Hanson crowned Craig. Craig's mother, Heidi, crowned Hanson's mother, Amy.

Being named Godahl Queen now means that Craig is a role model for younger girls in the Godahl and St. James area.

"It makes me proud that kids are looking up to me and that my little twin cousins are proud of me that I could do this and I think that it's great to be a role model to the kids that are younger than me."

Craig is heavily involved in 4-H and FFA, serving as the St. James chapter secretary, and showing in the arts for 4-H. She was also previously involved in St. James and Godahl softball, as well as St. James tennis.

Some of Craig's favorite memories of prior Godahl Days was being in the parade every year for softball, and being able to look out at the crowd gathered.

"I just like the environment because everybody is so nice. Everybody gets to come together for a day. It's just great because it's a four-road town and there are so many people that come together and everybody knows everybody. It's just really great."