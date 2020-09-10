The Wildcats met up with the Fairmont Cardinals, at home on Thursday, Sept. 3. Assistant Coach Brandon Andrews was pleased with the team’s effort and said they are coming closer to getting a win at some spots. “Taylor Berkner (7th grade) had another tough, hard fought loss,” he said. “She went to two tiebreakers and ended up losing both. Close match.”

Fairmont 7 River Valley 0

1st singles: Brooklyn Moldan lost to Claire Nemmers, 1-6 1-6

2nd singles: Kaydince Thoms lost Briana Joseph, 2-6 1-6

3rd singles: Kierra Lafferty lost to Maggie Totzke, 0-6 0-6

4th singles: Taylor Berkner lost to Abi Peyman, 6-2 6-7(4-7) 6-10

1st doubles: Megan Stevens and Alexis Garza lost to Lauren Davis and Emily Hagen, 2-6 1-6

2nd doubles: Sydne Wahl and Erica Lozano lost to Libby Totzke and Ellie Hernes, 0-6 4-6

3rd doubles: Presley Dockter and Maya Nelson lost to Anika Haugen and Hope Klanderud, 3-6 1-6

This meet did not include JV matches, however one exhibition doubles match was played: Jasmyne Windschitl and Lexanna Lazatin defeated Brooke VanGederen and Annika Wheeler, 6-1 6-4.

The Wildcats were scheduled to host powerhouse Blue Earth Area on Tuesday, Sept. 8, but due to early sports deadline, results will be in next week’s issue. They are home again Thursday afternoon when they host Waseca.