Late this past Saturday evening (Sept. 5) much of southwest Minnesota was put under a severe thunderstorm watch, with the main threat being large hail and damaging winds.

The first report of hail at around 11 p.m. was of half dollar sized hail in the Sacred Heart area.

A severe thunderstorm warning was issued just after 11 p.m. for damaging hail along the 212 corridor from Renville to Hector.

Golf ball (1.75 inches) to egg (2 inches) sized hail was reported in Olivia around 11:25 p.m.

Around 11:30 p.m. a severe thunderstorm warning was issued for the Willmar area.

At 11:40 p.m. Spicer reported half dollar to egg sized hail.

Around 12:45 a.m. a severe thunderstorm warning was issued for the Redwood Falls area.

At 1:05 a.m. quarter (1 inch) to ping pong ball (1.5 inch) hail was reported throughout the city.

Many people reported that they had damage from the storms around the Redwood Falls area from hail dents on vehicles and house siding, to tree branches down and a trampoline thrown around the yard.

– Photo courtesy of Brenda Schultz Vick of Redwood Falls