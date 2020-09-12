This is a part-time, temporary, gig. I am officially the sports writer, for the time being.

This is a part-time, temporary, gig. I am officially the sports writer, for the time being. (And, I miss Brandon already!)

Just tennis and cross country? No problem, I can handle that. With Brandon busy with two football teams and two volleyball teams in past fall seasons, I wrote the tennis and cross country stories anyway.

Those are sports I know more than a little something about from watching my daughters (tennis) and now my grandchildren (cross country) compete.

The coaches are great about sending me the results and a few comments, I can get pictures of home meets, and I am interested in how the athletes are improving as the season progresses.

Piece of cake.

At least that’s what I thought.

Now the kids are playing fall softball and fall baseball. I promise to try to keep up. I appreciate it when coaches send me game results or stories. You send it — we publish it. Same thing for pictures. You send them — we publish them (always include names).

Yes, yes — I also know there will be football and volleyball practices this fall. Some week when there is not enough news, I will be out hunting for pictures of that, too.

I want to thank Brandon for his work the past two years. He did a great job of covering our local athletes and also generally had plenty to say in his columns. (This sports page column from me is a one-time deal.)

Someday, all sports will come back. Then the Herald-Dispatch will need a reporter/writer dedicated to sports. I don’t know when that will happen, but if you think you might be the right person for the job, it wouldn’t hurt to tell me now.

Keep encouraging our kids to do their best in school and their other activities and sports. Normal will come back sometime. I’m sure.