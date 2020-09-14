There’s good news for drivers along U.S. Highway 14, as federal funding has been secured to help complete the four-lane Highway 14 corridor project from Nicollet to New Ulm.

The U.S. Department of Transportation’s (USDOT) has approved the Minnesota Department of Transportation’s (MnDOT) 2020 Better Utilizing Investments to Leverage Development (BUILD) Transportation discretionary grant program application for the completion of the U.S. Highway 14 corridor from Nicollet to New Ulm.

This is a very positive development according to State Senator Gary Dahms of Redwood Falls and State Representative Paul Torkelson of Hanska.

“This is really great news to hear that the federal funding for Highway 14 from Nicollet to New Ulm has now been approved,” said District 16 State Senator Gary Dahms. “This is a project I’ve made a priority during my service in the Minnesota Senate. I would like to thank local leaders, the Highway 14 Coalition, MnDOT, my fellow legislators and Congressman (Jim) Hagedorn, who have all worked hard to make this happen.”

“The announcement that federal BUILD grant funds will be used to help fund a four-lane expansion of High-way 14 from Nicollet to New Ulm is great news for the corridor and, of course, for the city of New Ulm,” said District 16B State Representative Paul Torkelson. “I welcome the participation of the USDOT, and I want to especially thank Secretary of Transportation Elaine Chao and Minnesota’s First District Congressman Jim Hagedorn.

"These federal funds, coupled with the current commitment from MnDOT, will assure that this project will move forward in a timely fashion. Many people, including members of the Highway 14 coalition, have worked on this project for many years, and I am so thankful that they did. Patience and persistence have paid off. “Best of all, we know that this project will benefit southern Minnesota and make this busy section of Highway 14 a safer stretch of road.”

Dahms and Torkelson have been the Minnesota legislature’s leading voices on Highway 14 expansion, and they are pleased that both state and federal funds are helping move this very necessary project forward.

– Image courtesy of the Internet Public Domain