The Redwood Valley girls tennis team picked up its first win of the season with a 4-3 win over Worthington in a Big South match-up.

Senior Payden Beran gutted out a 6-4, 4-6, 6-4 win at first singles to close out the match for the Cardinals who picked up their first win (1-5).

Talia McCorquodale was a 6-4, 2-0 winner at fourth singles, Pari Bailey and Lexy Nelson won 6-1, 6-1 at first doubles and Mila Jenniges and Brooke Zollner earned a 6-4, 6-3 win at third doubles.