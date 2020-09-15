Marshall held on to defeat the Redwood Valley boys cross country team 29-38 Sept. 10 in a triangular held at Redwood Valley High School.

The Cardinals and the Tigers hooked up in a close one to open the season with the Tigers edging the Cards 33-35.

This time the Tigers would claim victory by nine points with Luverne placing third with 64 points.

It was a strong finish at the top for the Cards, as senior standouts Jayson Peyerl (16:45) and Mason Clark (17:10) finished second and third respectively with season best times.

Sophomore Camden Cilek set a personal best time of 17:42 to finish sixth, while younger brother Kilen Cilek was 13th overall with a personal best time of 19:01.

Cohen Frank (19:18) knocked a 1:20 off of his prior best to finish 15th, Daniel Haen was 18th with a personal best of 19:59 and Skyler Sherbon placed 20th in 20:54.

The Cardinal JV finished second as well behind Marshall 18-45.

Will Ahrens took 1:42 off of his personal best to place fifth in 19:21. Jack Frank (21:22) and Lucas Elmer (21:37) set season bests to finish 13th and 15th.

Aidan Koplin had a personal best in finishing 17th, Cameron Seaman was 18th with a season best, Noah U’Ren was 19th, Mason Bawden 21st, Jacob Zollner 22nd, Levi Stoneberg set a personal best to finish 24th and Kody Robinson was 25th.

Landyn Nordby led the junior high boys with a sixth-place finish, Aidan Salmon was 10th, Tevin Sivixay 15th, Alex Beavers 17th, Owen Horejsi 19th and Martin Kaden 21st.

The Redwood Valley girls, meanwhile, had stiff competition with strong Marshall and Luverne teams as they would finish third with 85 team points.

Marshall edged Luverne 26-29 for the win.

Payton Schueller (21:46) continued her strong start by setting a new personal best by 45 seconds to finish in 15th. It was nice outing for Olivia Stoterau who knocked nearly two minutes off of her season best to finish 16th in 22:05.

Catherine Buffie (22:17) was 17th, McKenna Flinn (23:13) 19th, Aubree Hicks (23:33) was 20th, Ellie Nelson (24:08) 21st and Madi Munsell (24:10) was 22nd as all seven girls had season bests.

Sophie Uhlenkamp (25:44) and Rachel Huhnerkoch (25:45) placed seventh and eighth respectively to lead the JV to a second-place finish.

Ari Shaw-Kerkhoff knocked 2:48 off of her season best to place 11th in 26:49, Ella Fuhr took 1:47 off of her season best to finish 12th and Aubrie Milhausen knocked a whopping 8:11 off of her previous best to place 15th.

Ashlee Schueller also ran well and knocked 4:11 off her prior best to place 16th.

Tristyn Wolner set a season best to finish first in the junior high girls race.

Addie Thomes was fourth, Betsy Joyce fifth, Piper Rigge sixth, Lauren Miller seventh, Gracelyn Malecek eighth and Kaedee Okins ninth.