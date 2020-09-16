Many of the community festivals scheduled to be held over the summer months this year were cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

That is not the case in the City of Belview, as the annual Old SOD Day celebration is still on the calendar.

It will be held this coming weekend, with the majority of the events being held Saturday (Sept. 19).

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic things will be a bit different this year, as the Heart of the Prairie run and walk, the Rolling Prairie country music show and children’s inflatables have been cancelled.

The schedule of events taking place includes:

• The bean bag tournament Friday at 7 p.m.

• The annual show and shine car show Saturday from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.

• The men’s softball tournament

• Kiddie train rides Saturday from 12-3 p.m.

• The sidewalk art contest Saturday from 11 a.m. until 12 p.m.

• The craft and vendor fair from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. Saturday

• The medallion hunt Saturday from 12-4 p.m.

• A classic tractor show Saturday from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.

• The grand parade at 4:30 p.m. Saturday

To learn more, visit www.belview.org.

Everyone is invited to visit Belview for the Old SOD Day festivities this coming weekend.