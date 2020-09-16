Anyone who is interested in submitting art pieces for the 2020 Springfield Juried Art Show is encouraged to pick up/request an entry form and criteria from the Springfield Public Library.

For more information, call the library at (507) 723-3510.

Drop-off dates for art submission are Oct. 1-5 at the library at times specified on the entry form.

There will be 17 cash prizes awarded for a total of $2,550.

The juried art show will be at the Springfield Public Library from Oct. 14 – Nov. 25.

All are welcome to view the art during regular library hours (those who attend need to wear a mask and social distance as required by current pandemic mandates).

Attendees are encouraged to vote for their favorite art piece. Due to the pandemic, there will not be a public reception this year. Instead of being notified at the reception, prize winners will be contacted.

There will also be a list of winners at the library.