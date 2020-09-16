Tom Fossell of Montevideo died Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at Appleton Area Health in Appleton at the age of 67.

Private memorial services will be held with a live streaming available on Monday, September 21, 2020 at 11 a.m.

Public visitation will be held Sunday, September 20, 2020 from 4 - 6 p.m. at Anderson-TeBeest Funeral Home in Montevideo. Masks and social distancing will be required.

Memorials are preferred to the American Cancer Society.

Thomas Gene Fossell was born July 19, 1953 to Glenn and Temple (Arneson) Fossell in Starbuck. He was baptized and confirmed at Trinity Lutheran Church in Montevideo. Tom graduated from Montevideo High School and attended North Dakota State College of Science in Wahpeton, N.D. He was united in marriage to Jacquelyn Wolff on November 21, 1995 in Watertown, S.D.

Tom was an active member at Salem Lutheran Church, serving on the church council for many years. He was very involved with local Montevideo Boy Scouts, where Tom earned his Eagle Scout in 1970 and The Vigil Honor 1973. He loved nothing more than spending time outside, hunting, fishing, and trapping. Tom was also an amazing cook and was happy to show off his cooking ability to his family and friends.

Tom is survived by his four children, Nathan (Brooke) Fossell, of Sioux Falls, S.D., Jeremy Fossell, of St. Cloud, Adam Fossell, of Montevideo and Kane (Whitney) Fossell, of Marshall; grandchildren, Ethen, Quincey, Navy and Riley; sisters, Marlys Fossell, of Montevideo and Sharon (Woody) Brown, of Bloomington; and numerous family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Jacque in 2011; parents, Glenn, and Temple Fossell; and his brother, Kevin Fossell in 2013.

Arrangements are with Anderson-TeBeest Funeral Home of Montevideo. www.andersontebeest.com.