The Knights Cross Country team opened their season on Thursday, Sept. 10, when they hosted the first of three home meets they will have this fall.

The Knights Cross Country team opened their season on Thursday, Sept. 10, when they hosted the first of three home meets they will have this fall. Held at the Sleepy Eye Golf Club, the Knights welcomed GFW and MVL to the race course on a sunny but cool afternoon.

“It was a good first meet — with perfect weather for running,” said Coach Lisa Hagen. “Clare Fischer and Nate Fliszar both had impressive races, with substantial personal records. Both fought for the lead of their respective races the entire 5K, with Nate pulling into the lead in the last half mile of the boys race and taking first at a time of 17:32. Clare came in second for the girls race with a time of 18:41, a minute faster then her last year's time.”

Hagen said new runner, Noah Christensen, had a fantastic first cross country meet. He was the second Knight to cross the finish line, hitting a time of 19:28. “I see him easily hitting sub 19 this year,” said Hagen.

Results for the Varsity Girls 5K:

Clare Fischer, 2nd place, 18:41; Kayla Schroepfer, 26:17, Elle Kyllonen, 26:40; Annika Nosbush, 26:45; Jenny Piotter, 27:08; Ellen Windschitl, 27:15.

Varsity Boys 5K:

Nate Fliszar, 2nd place, 17:32; Joshua Hagen, 3rd place, 18:27; Noah Christensen, fifth place, 19:28; Elliott Hoffman, 19:37; Garrett Grathwohl, 20:19; Charlie Macho, 20:50; Laurence Simonsen, 22:27; Cole Schroepfer, 24:52.

Junior High Girls one mile:

Teresa Fischer, 8:23.

Junior High Boys one mile:

Nico Nosbush, 7:28.

The boys team placed first in their meet and the girls were third.

“Over all every athlete worked very hard, pulled together, and had good races,” Hagen said.

The Knights are on the road for the next two meets. Thursday, Sept. 17, at the Sanborn Golf Course hosted by Wabasso, with GFW as the third team. Monday, Sept. 21 at the Springfield Golf Club against Springfield and GHEC/ML. On Friday, Sept. 25, the Knights host Madelia and MVL at Eagles Park.