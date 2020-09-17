Recap of tennis meets against Blue Earth and Waseca.

The River Valley Wildcats hosted a very good Blue Earth Area team on Tuesday, Sept. 8 — a cold blustery afternoon to play tennis.

Blue Earth Area 7 River Valley 0

1st singles: Brooklyn Moldan lost to Tea Armstrong, 0-6 1-6

2nd singles: Kaydince Thoms lost Marissa Benz, 0-6 3-6

3rd singles: Kierra Lafferty lost to Addison Armstrong, 0-6 0-6

4th singles: Taylor Berkner lost to Anika Howard, 0-6 0-6

1st doubles: Megan Stevens and Alexis Garza lost to McKenna Dutton and Kylie Roswau, 1-6 0-6

2nd doubles: Sydne Wahl and Erica Lozano lost to Britt Howard and Lyndsey Borris, 2-6 1-6

3rd doubles: Presley Dockter and Maya Nelson lost to Calli Beyer and Olivia Dutton, 0-6 0-6

The Wildcats had another home meet on Thursday, Sept. 10 — a much nicer day for tennis — hosting Waseca.

The 2nd doubles team of Sydne Wahl and Erica Lozano got the first win of the season for the Wildcats in this meet. In addition, 1st singles player, Brooklyn Moldan, took her opponent to a third set and was recognized during KNUJ radio’s player profile this past Saturday.

Waseca 6 River Valley 1

1st singles: Brooklyn Moldan lost to CeCe Huttemier, 6-7(3-7) 6-4 4-10 super tiebreaker

2nd singles: Kaydince Thoms lost Sarah Robbins, 3-6 1-6

3rd singles: Kierra Lafferty lost to Hannah Bernadt, 1-6 0-6

4th singles: Taylor Berkner lost to Brooke Hayes, 1-6 1-6

1st doubles: Megan Stevens and Alexis Garza lost to Emily Farley and Tanika Johnson, 1-6 0-6

2nd doubles: Sydne Wahl and Erica Lozano beat Miranda Brock and Nicole DaJagus, 6-4 6-1

3rd doubles: Presley Dockter and Lexanna Lazatin lost to Grace Lapides and Jewel Paulson, 4-6 3-6