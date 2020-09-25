The Redwood Valley girls tennis team squared off with Luverne for its home finale Monday (Sept. 21), falling 7-0 to the visiting Cards.

The Cardinals had three seniors competing in singles with Payden Beran, Isabel Hillestad and Talia McCorquodale all losing in straight sets.

The senior first doubles duo of Lexy Nelson and Pari Bailey also fell 6-3, 6-1.

In another recent match-up with Luverne the Cards also fell 7-0. Hillestad fell 6-4, 6-2 at second singles, Bailey and Nelson lost a tough three setter 6-1, 5-7, 10-4, and Mila Jenniges and Brooke Zollner fell in three sets at third doubles.