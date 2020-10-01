The seventh and eighth grade Rabbits got the day off to a positive start curling Lions’ Park in Fairfax over a course measuring just under one and a half miles.

For the second meet in a row Kaysen Harms was the first runner to end his or her day as he won the junior-high boys’ race in a time of 10:17 to garner his second win of the season.

Andrew Morin ran a strong second half of the race to take third in 11:20, and Noah Pope was in the top five with a fifth-place finish in a time of 11:50.

After sharing the starting line with the boys, the junior high girls race unfolded with Meredith Haven running 12:50 to snare a fifth-place finish.

Katie Erickson ran 13:31 to place sixth, and Kallie Fischer took eighth in 13:38.

Amelia Plaetz wrapped up her day with a 13th-place finish in 15:15.

Lonnah Maasch led the JV Rabbit girls with a third place finish of 26:49.

Back after time off due to a hip ailment, Annabelle Struntz ran 28:19 to take fourth with Hailey Jensen running fifth in 28:52.

Mikayla Bliss placed seventh in 29:36, and Jazzy Kuehn ran her first 5K to take eighth in a time of 29:57.

Toeing the line with the top two teams in the Tomahawk Conference and two teams that will make their presence known in Section 2A (GFW) and Section 3 (Springfield-CM) the Rabbit girls’ varsity squad took third as a squad with 65 points.

Running a clocking time of 22:04, Sarah Franta was fifth, with Halle Huhnerkoch eighth in the stellar field with a time of 22:15.

Madelina Hanna was in the top 15 with a watch stopping count of 22:15.

Natasha Doubler ran 25:35 for 19th, Addison Jensen was 20th in 25:38 to round out the Rabbit scoring.

Jocelyn Jenniges ran 25:39 (21st place), Allison Parker 26:12 (22nd) and Mataya Nelson 27:10 (23rd).

The final race of the day was the varsity boys’ 5K race that looped around the ball fields and grassy lands of Lions Park.

Adryen Tietz led the way with a 20:04 time good for sixth place. Nicholas Irlbeck ran 21 minutes flat for eighth place. Tyler Bliss (12th, 22:10) and Joe Liebl (13th, 22:10) had huge finishes as they saved three team points by outracing a GFW runner to the line.

Aidan Kampsen was 15th in 22:15 to round out the Rabbit scoring as the Wabasso squad took second with 51 points.

Noah Anderson ran 22:18, and Jacob Doyle flashed through the finish line in 23:32.

GFW and the Rabbits will see each other again today (Oct. 1) in Sanborn in a dual meet starting with JH races at 4:30 followed by two varsity runs.

The following week gets busy as the Rabbits head toward Section time.

On Oct. 6, the Rabbits go to Sleepy Eye and then on the Oct. 8 the final league three team event takes place with team and individual honors at stake.