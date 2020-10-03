50 years ago

October 1970

• The explosive chemicals stolen from the Redwood Falls High School science room the week before were recovered without harm in the bedrooms of two 12-year-old boys, who just said they wanted to make gunpowder.

• As part of Redwood Falls’ Leif Erickson Day celebration, Mayor Orrin Register was asked to stand on the courthouse steps and read the declaration in actual medieval Norwegian. Register politely declined.

• The Redwood Falls City Council approved $350, so the police department’s second car could be equipped with a used two-way radio set.

• Pamela Buckley, chosen the Redwood Jaycees Sno-Queen in February and set to become Miss Redwood Falls 1971, abdicated the throne to tour the west coast with the folk-singing trio “Sunlending.”

• St. Catherine’s Catholic Church in Redwood Falls celebrated its 100th anniversary with a special fall festival.

• As a March of Dimes fundraiser, area teenagers sold “Spook Insurance” to anyone wanting protection for his or her home from monsters and ghosts for the coming year.

• Four raccoon hunters from Memphis, Tenn. made a special trip to rural Delhi and shot 51 Minnesota raccoons during a six day hunt. When asked why they traveled all the way to Minnesota to hunt raccoons, one of the hunters replied, “Your raccoons are twice as big as ours.”

25 years ago

October 1995

• The Building Healthy Families team in Redwood Falls scheduled roller skating and movies at the Candy Cane Skate Center for “Turn Off the Violence Day.”

• The Redwood Area school board listened to a presentation about the possibility of the school creating a new family center at Reede Gray Elementary School.

• Back in 1939, RFHS football player L. Joseph Lauterbach was required to read an original work out loud to his English class. When he announced he would be reading an original poem, the teacher and classmates all laughed at him. Many years later (and after losing a leg as a marine fighting during World War II on Iwo Jima) he got his revenge on his classmates when he read his poem “Confidence in the Lord” at his high-school reunion.

• Redwood and Renville counties produced the second largest corn and soybean crops of the 1994 season.

10 years ago

October 2010

• In an effort to improve the school lunches, the Redwood Area School District began adding fresh vegetables to the menu, such a truckload of fresh corn that had to be husked by student volunteers in the morning.