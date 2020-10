Mrs. Rossbach's kindergarten class.

Mrs. Rossbach's kindergarten class, front from left: Bentley Cooper, Brynnley Helget, Lucas Thompson, Jayce Dominguez, and Arik Rehbein. Second row: Kaitlyn Ziegenhagen, Evain Pool, Alexa Gonzalez, Natalie Neubarth, Karin Barka, and Emma Briones. Third row: Trygve Coulson, Brandon Hardin, Hadlee Hansen, Isaac Havemeier, Rachel Hulsey, and Harley Deree. Back: Mrs. Rossbach and Mrs. Nelson. Not pictured: Wesley Madson.