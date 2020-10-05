Ardis M. Kjersten, 94, of Sacred Heart, died Wednesday, April 8, 2020, at the RenVilla Nursing Home in Renville. A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, September 26, 2020, at 1:30 p.m. at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Sacred Heart. The Rev. Dan Bowman will officiate. Refreshments will be served following the service at the community center in Sacred Heart. Dirks-Blem Funeral Service, Renville is in charge of the arrangements.

Ardis Marie Kjersten was born on March 16, 1926 in Sioux Falls, S.D. to Knute and Mabel (Rolstad) Hegna. She was the oldest of five children. They then moved to Crosby, N.D. and lived there through the Dust Bowl years. They then moved to the Hegna homestead southwest of Sacred Heart. There she met Glen Kjersten, who followed Ardis and her family when they moved to Portland, Ore. Ardis and Glen were married on January 8, 1944 and returned to Sacred Heart. Ardis was active with her three children, PTA, sewing costumes for Operettas, Sunday school teacher, volunteer driver to those needing to get to appointments no matter where in the state, and numerous other community activities. Ardis would assist with the starting of Kjersten Trucking as she became one of the first women to obtain her chauffeur license in the state of Minnesota. She was the first employee of Warner Manufacturing. Ardis also loved the city of Sacred Heart. She served on the City Council and was a voting judge for many years. She kept active with bowling, golfing and helped to bring Bone Builders in Sacred Heart. Her family was important to her and especially loved her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Ardis is survived by her sister Louise (Cliff) Kramer of Detroit Lakes; brother-in-law Arden (Shirley) Kjersten of Oklahoma City, Okla.; daughter-in-law Barb Kjersten of Granite Falls; her daughter Jan Feldman of Sacred Heart; her son Terry (Mary) of Sacred Heart; grandchildren: Rick Feldman of Renville, Chad (Becca) Feldman of Oral, S.D., Scott (Pam) Kjersten of Renville, Mark (Jamie) Kjersten of Granite Falls, Kyle (Vanessa) Kjersten of Garfield, Clarissa (Jason) Pilgrim of New Auburn, Peggy (Jimmy) Schneider of Sacred Heart, Simon (Lauren) of Dayton, Ohio; great-grandchildren: Trent Kjersten, Katelyn Kjersten, Payne Feldman, Cody Feldman, Halie Feldman, Samantha Feldman, Cody Feldman, Maci Schneider, Liam Schneider, and Kendra Kjersten; and numerous nieces and nephews and family friends.

Ardis was preceded in death by her husband Glen; son Ardell (Andy) Kjersten; granddaughter Laura Feldman; her parents Knute and Mabel Hegna, Gust Gjermundson; her siblings: Agnes (Tom) Doughtry, Kenny Hegna, Deloris (Ralph) Parks; and several nieces and nephews.

Blessed be her memory.