Constance Eileen Borg of Clarkfield passed away September 24, 2020 at the Clara City Care Center at the age of 88. Private services were held Tuesday, September 29.

Eileen Rowberg was born on August 26, 1932 near Hanley Falls to Conrad and Ella Rowberg. She was baptized at Yellow Medicine Lutheran Church and confirmed there in 1947. She graduated from Hanley Falls High School in 1950. She attended Minneapolis Business College and worked at the Ball Jewelry Company in Minneapolis as an executive secretary.

Eileen married her high school sweetheart, Merald Borg, and they lived in Florida while Merald was in the Air Force at Eglin Air Force Base. They moved to Clarkfield in 1955. The two spent over 66 years together.

Eileen loved to knit, crochet, and do needle point as well as rosemaling. She taught Sunday school for several years in Hanley Falls and Clarkfield, was a member of the Garden Club, Cub Scout den mother for nine years. She also enjoyed being a part of the Gourmet Club for 26 years.

Eileen was a decorator; she loved working with the decorating committee at church. She was a natural at interior design. She took every house and lake home they had and personalized it, truly making it feel like a home. Decorating for the seasons and holidays was her absolute favorite. She was often seen planning her decorating scheme for the next holiday before the prior had even passed.

Family and friends will always remember Eileen as the supreme hostess who truly loved to entertain others:

Through the years, Merald and Eileen had several lake homes. Their four children fondly remember bringing friends along each weekend to the lake. Yes, usually ALL the kids brought friends. Eileen would spend those weekends cooking (don’t forget how much teenage boys can eat), picking up after, and making memorable weekends for all those kids while Merald spent endless hours pulling those kids water skiing.

In later years, Merald and Eileen enjoyed taking their grandchildren on many trips to destinations that included the Brainerd area, Wisconsin Dells, the Black Hills and others. Again, Eileen’s impeccable planning skills left them with four to six grandkids in tow, (some trips included Grandpa, Grandma, and four grandkids in a motorhome) limited to one suitcase a piece, expectations of each one picking up their own stuff, and grandparents and grandkids making wonderful memories together.

She enjoyed her retirement years with Merald spending the cooler months in Arizona and warmer months in Minnesota. Minnesota friends will remember her coming back from Arizona and immediately starting to get in touch with friends to start scheduling her numerous coffee parties and dinners.

She showed her wonderful hosting skills to all their Arizona friends as well, loving to host happy hours on the patio and so many wonderful meals.

When their children and families had opportunity to take a break from the Minnesota winter and visit them in Arizona, sleeping arrangements were already in place, extra bedding laid out upon arrival, happy hours and meals to show off their family to their Arizona friends had been scheduled, and the “things we can do while you’re here list” was ready to go.

Eileen loved traveling to timeshares with friends and enjoyed playing the piano. She volunteered her time playing the piano at Banner Baywood Hospital in Arizona and in Clarkfield at the Care Center and Valhalla Apartments.

Eileen treasured spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. They all loved going to her house and spending time with both her and grandpa/great-grandpa. She was always excited to hear there was a new baby coming. She loved them all so much.

Eileen left this world 4:40 p.m. September 24, 2020…Just in time to join Merald for happy hour and, no doubt, ready to dance in his arms again.

Thank you to all the Clarkfield Care Center Staff for taking care of Eileen for the time she was there. The compassion and care you gave was amazing. Also, a thank you to the Clara City Care Center for taking care of Eileen on her final days. You are all appreciated so much.

Eileen is survived by her children: Kent of Carbondale, Colorado; Keith (Melinda) of Henning; Ron (Anita) of Clarkfield, Tami (Brian) Solberg of Montevideo; grandchildren Ethan (Shelby Haff) Borg, Kaya Borg, Erin (Chris) Crosby, Jared (Amy) Hubbard, Darcy (Orion) Bayless, Kelcy (Dan Williams) Vold; 14 great-grandchildren: Kaidence, Lucien, Laiken, Kingston, Summer, Bradley, Brecken, Tadan, Aleah, Ryker, Madox, Skyler, Grayson and Logan; and sister-in-law, Donna Rowberg of Granite Falls.

Eileen dearly loved her family and was so very proud of them.

She and Merald loved life to the fullest. Their favorite saying: “The best is yet to come.”

She was preceded in death by her husband, Merald, in 2019; brother, James Rowberg; and sister-in-law and her husband, Shirley and Paul Kyner.

Eileen lived her life showing generosity to others with her time and talents. In lieu of flowers or memorials, please honor her memory showing your own generosity directly to your favorite charity or organization.

