While it is important to get a flu vaccine every year, this year it is especially important to reduce the spread of flu-like illness in the community.

Since COVID-19 and influenza symptoms may seem similar, getting a flu vaccine will give people a better understanding of what to do if they start having symptoms.

To help the community get convenient care, Carris Health is offering a new option this year with drive-thru flu vaccines in Willmar, New London and Redwood Falls.

CentraCare also offers drive-thru locations throughout the region. When arriving for an appointment at a drive-thru location, patients stay in their car and a nurse comes to them.

Appointments are required for all flu vaccines.

Drive-thru flu vaccine appointments are available to those ages three and up at:

• Carris Health - Willmar Main Clinic Oct. 17. More drive-thru dates may be added in the future.

• Carris Health - New London Clinic by appointment two days per week

• Carris Health - Redwood clinics by appointment. Flu vaccines are also available during in-person appointments.

To schedule an appointment time, contact your clinic location Monday - Friday from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. for further details at that location.

• Carris Health - New London Clinic at (320) 354-2222

• Carris Health - Redwood Clinic: (507) 637-2985

• Carris Health - Willmar Lakeland Clinic at (320) 235-7232

• Carris Health - Willmar Main Clinic at (320) 231-6358

The flu vaccine is recommended for everyone over six months of age. For more information on the flu vaccine, visit CarrisHealth.com/ or www.centracare.com/.

